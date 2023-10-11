Multiple vehicles damaged, witness bear-sprayed in Langford

Mounties in Langford are searching for suspects after nine vehicles were allegedly damaged in an act of vandalism early Monday morning.

The West Shore RCMP responded to the 1000 block of Grob Court in a residential section of Langford around 3:40 a.m.

The detachment says its officers were on scene within minutes of the vandalism complaint, setting up containment and searching the area, however the suspects were not located.

Witnesses in the area told police they heard loud banging and observed between two and four males getting into two separate vehicles before driving away.

One of the suspects allegedly sprayed a witness with bear spray as they were leaving the scene, police said.

Investigators say one of the suspects was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and a hat. The vehicles the suspects left the scene in are described as a dark-coloured vehicle and a light-coloured vehicle.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance cameras for images of the suspects.

Anyone with information or video related to the investigation is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.