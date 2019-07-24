

CTV Vancouver Island





Some smokers still aren't getting the message about tossing lit cigarette butts in the summer, Saanich police say.

The department has received "multiple complaints" of cigarettes being thrown out of windows by drivers.

"This carelessness could cause brush or grass fires to ignite along the shoulders of our road during these hot, dry summer months," Saanich police said in a statement.

Sgt. Damian Kowalewich said a traffic safety unit wouldn't hesitate to enforce the BC Wildfire Act "in an attempt to deter this behaviour and keep the public safe."

Under the act, drivers can be fined $575 for dropping, releasing or mishandling a burning substance.

"The hope is that no fires result from discarded cigarettes and we are asking the public to safely extinguish all burning subtances," Kowalewich said.

Just last week, a brush fire that spread on an embankment in Victoria's Oaklands area was believed to have been sparked by a cigarette butt.

In June, Victoria Police Chief Del Manak handed out a $575 fine to a driver who he claimed flicked a lit butt out his window.