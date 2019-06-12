

CTV Vancouver Island





Multiple fire crews responded to a blaze near Port Alberni Wednesday afternoon.

Thick black smoke was seen pouring from a home on Gallic Road on Tseshaht First Nation land.

Firefighters from Port Alberni and Sproat Like fire departments attended the scene.

"We arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames showing from the rear back corner of the building," said Port Alberni Fire Chief Mike Owens.

"We ran into some water supply issues with the first hydrant," Owens said. "We dragged the hydrant line down to a secondary hydrant and established water supply and were able to make good headway on the fire."

No one was home at the time of the fire. Two pets, a dog and a cat, were inside the home when fire crews arrived.

The cat ran out the front door as soon as crews entered, while the dog had to be rescued. Both animals are safe.