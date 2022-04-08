Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic along Trans-Canada Highway in Langford, B.C

Firefighters say a crash involving multiple vehicles has stalled traffic along the northbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway, near the intersection of the Westshore Parkway Friday morning.

Langford Fire Rescue said that the northbound highway lanes would be closed "indefinitely" as first responders addressed the scene.

Highway cameras show that traffic began to crawl around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.