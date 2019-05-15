Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound Nanaimo Pkwy lanes
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019 1:39PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 15, 2019 3:17PM PDT
Emergency responders are at the scene of a serious collision on the Nanaimo Parkway Wednesday afternoon.
Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash in the northbound lanes of the highway, just south of the Northfield Road intersection.
There are no reports of serious injuries but one person was taken to hospital.
Northbound traffic is being re-routed through the southbound lanes and delays are to be expected.