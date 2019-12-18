VICTORIA -- After an uncertain start to the winter season and a weeks-long delay to its predicted opening date, Mount Washington Alpine Resort is set to hold a limited opening this Friday, Dec. 20.

The opening will include skiing on the Coaster run, the Easy Acres zone for beginners, the Tube Park and areas of the Nordic cross-country skiing area. The alpine resort says more terrain areas will open as snow conditions allow.

As recently as Dec. 5, little snow had made its way to the Vancouver Island mountain. However, on Dec. 12, a roughly 30-centimetre dump of snow blanketed the mountain's peaks, prompting the resort to optimistically predict an opening date of this week.

Staff predicted correctly, as the limited opening will allow the Coaster run to operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with night skiing in effect.

Updates on mountain conditions can be found on the resort's website.

The resort also has a live alpine webcam that can be viewed here.