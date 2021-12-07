Mt. Washington resort to open this week

Skiers, snowboarders and all kinds of snow-lovers will be happy to hear that Mount Washington Alpine Resort is set to open on Friday, Dec. 5.

The Eagle and Hawk chairlifts, all five carpet lifts and most of the runs in the Whiskey Jack zone will be open starting Friday.

The open areas include slopes for all skill levels, according to resort operators.

"The natural snow combined with our snowmaking investment has allowed the operations team to take full advantage of every opportunity to prepare the resort for a strong opening with both Eagle and Hawk lifts," said Mount Washington general manager Dean Prentice in a release Tuesday.

"Typically we start the season with just the Whiskey Jack, and we look forward to adding terrain as conditions allow," he said.

There's roughly a 43 centimetre snow base on the mountain as of Tuesday, according to the resort, and the "Tube Park" and some back country areas will be open for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing starting Friday.

COVID-19 protocols are in place at the mountain, according to operators, including proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for indoor areas, such as restaurants.

However, masks are not required for outdoor areas and when skiing, as per provincial health guidelines, according to Mount Washington.

Lift tickets must be purchased online and in advance, the resort notes.

The ski lifts will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.