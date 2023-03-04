Mounties seek witnesses to erratic driving that damaged 3 vehicles in Courtenay

Mounties in Courtenay are asking for witnesses and video as they investigate a case of erratic driving in the city earlier this week.

The incident began around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, when a call came in about a pickup truck being driven erratically in the 5300-block of Island Highway North, according to a news release issued Saturday by Comox Valley RCMP.

A short time later, another caller reported the same vehicle had clipped his mirror while travelling north on Island Highway North at Smith Road, police said.

"Two more calls were received reporting that the driver of this vehicle had crashed into their vehicles," Mounties said in their release.

"One was on the 2700-block of Island Highway North and the other on the 6000-block of Island Highway North."

Police said they found the pickup truck abandoned on Merville Road near Headquarters Road, and they located and arrested a suspect nearby.

"We are looking for anyone who saw this pickup truck in the area between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. and might have dash cam footage of the driving behaviour before the vehicle was abandoned," said Const. Monika Terragni in the release.

Police described the truck as a grey, 2018 Ford F-150 with B.C. licence plate RD298V.

Anyone who saw the vehicle or has video from the area should call Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and cite file number 2023-3037, police said.