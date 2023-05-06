Mounties seek witnesses of alleged child assault in Parksville

A two-year-old child was allegedly assaulted by a caregiver near the intersection of Alberni Highway and Dunbar Way in Parksville on Wednesday, Oceanside RCMP say.

Mounties are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, which happened at approximately 4:25 p.m. that day.

Investigators believe a motorist who saw what happened may have stopped to help the toddler, but left before police arrived.

If you were the motorist who stopped or happened to be in the area and witnessed the incident, investigators would like to speak with you, says Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP in a news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Oceanside RCMP at (250) 248-6111 and quote file number 2023-4351.