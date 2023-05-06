Mounties seek witnesses of alleged child assault in Parksville

An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

A COVID legacy? When doctors say we should still be masking up

Infectious diseases specialists are hoping the practice of masking, which emerged in this country as a response to the pandemic, will continue at certain times and in certain places to help reduce the spread of not only COVID-19, but influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) as well.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario