Mounties seek witness to Colwood assault

Mounties are looking to identify a witness who reported an assault to a security guard in Colwood on Sunday.

The West Shore RCMP say the assault occurred shortly before midnight near the 300-block of Wale Road.

A statement from the RCMP detachment says the witness told a security guard they saw the assault and provided "a few key details" about it, but did not remain at the scene and did not leave their contact information.

Police are now investigating and would like to speak to the witness to find out what they saw, the West Shore RCMP said Monday.

Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.