Mounties seek teens after Langford stadium vandalized with graffiti

Mounties are searching for two teenagers who were caught on surveillance video spray-painting graffiti at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C.

The West Shore RCMP say the boys were recorded vandalizing the stadium between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Jan. 5.

The graffiti has since been removed from the building, costing the City of Langford thousands of dollars, police said in a release Monday.

Investigators described the first suspect as between 14 and 19 years old, with a medium complexion.

He was wearing a red and black checkered hat and jacket, a Fila T-shirt, black pants, black shoes and a grey backpack.

His accomplice is described as white, approximately 14 to 19 years old, and was wearing a Nike Air Jordan baseball hat, black pants and black shoes with red laces.

"Graffiti can negatively impact the community and businesses surrounding it," West Shore RCMP Cpl. Nancy Saggar said in the release.

"Removal of graffiti is expensive. In this case, the cleanup cost the City of Langford thousands of dollars."

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.