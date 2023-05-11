Mounties seek suspect, witnesses after assault with a weapon in Courtenay

Mounties in the Comox Valley are appealing to witnesses to come forward after a man was assaulted with a weapon and injured.

Comox Valley RCMP officers responded to the area of 26th Street and Fitzgerald Avenue in Courtenay around 6 p.m. Sunday for a report that a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

Police did not say what kind of weapon was used.

Investigators described the suspect as approximately 40 years old. The perpetrator was wearing glasses, a blue or grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Police are also looking for the driver and any occupants of a red four-door SUV which was travelling west along 26th Street toward Fitzgerald Avenue at the time of the assault.

Investigators are hoping to identify two other witnesses, both male, who were walking west along 26th Street toward Fitzgerald Avenue at the time of the assault.

Additionally, anyone with surveillance video from the area between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday is asked to contact police.

"If you are one of the witnesses being sought, know who they are, or have video surveillance, please contact the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit at 250-338-1321," the detachment said in a news release Wednesday night.