Mounties seek suspect after assault at Langford restaurant

Investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect. He is described as a white man between 30 and 35 years old. (RCMP) Investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect. He is described as a white man between 30 and 35 years old. (RCMP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario