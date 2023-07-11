Mounties seek suspect after assault at Langford restaurant

Mounties are asking the public to help find a suspect in an assault at a Langford restaurant.

The West Shore RCMP were called on July 3 after a reported assault at Browns Socialhouse at 783 Goldstream Ave.

Police say the assault happened around midnight, when the victim confronted a man who left the restaurant with a glass of wine.

The man then left on foot down Goldstream Avenue toward Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect. He is described as a white man between 30 and 35 years old.

He stands approximately five feet, seven inches tall with a stocky, muscular build, weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Police say the suspect has dark hair and was wearing a black and beige vertical-striped shirt, black pants, black and white sneakers and a grey and black backpack.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.