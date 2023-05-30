Mounties seek 2 persons of interest after sexual assault in Duncan

The first person of interest reportedly helped the victim get to a gas station to call for help following the assault. He was wearing a black T-shirt and grey shorts, as shown in a photo released by the RCMP on Tuesday. (RCMP) The first person of interest reportedly helped the victim get to a gas station to call for help following the assault. He was wearing a black T-shirt and grey shorts, as shown in a photo released by the RCMP on Tuesday. (RCMP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario