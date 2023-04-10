Mounties search for missing woman, 32, last seen in Colwood

Mounties on the West Shore are asking for the public's help finding a 32-year-old woman who was reported missing on April 4.

Investigators say Amy Pana was last seen near the Tim Hortons at 1820 Island Hwy. in Colwood.

Pana is described as a white woman standing five feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).