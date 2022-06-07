Mounties search for missing Comox Valley outdoorsman, 40

Justin Smith was last heard from on May 27, the RCMP said in a statement Tuesday. (RCMP) Justin Smith was last heard from on May 27, the RCMP said in a statement Tuesday. (RCMP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario