A large cougar seen lurking around the Nanaimo Yacht Club was shot and killed by RCMP early Wednesday morning.

Mounties received calls at around 1:30 a.m. that the big cat was spotted at the yacht club area on Newcastle Avenue.

Neighbours said they observed the animal crawling around boats and swimming between several docks.

When officers arrived, they saw it was moving toward a nearby condo development and made the decision to shoot the cougar.

Police say it sunk into the ocean after being shot. The animal's body was recovered by conservation officers later Wednesday morning.

The cougar is believed to be the same one that has been causing disturbances at Newcastle Island Marine Provincial park over the past few days.