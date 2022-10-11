Mounties investigating after man who was banned by BC Ferries caught in disguise aboard vessel

Mounties on Quadra Island are investigating after a man who was banned from BC Ferries vessels was caught aboard a ferry wearing a disguise Sunday.

The RCMP detachment says officers were called after the man was spotted by BC Ferries staff "wearing what was obviously a wig," a scarf, and sunglasses.

The man also "spoke in an odd high-pitched accent that was either Australian or British," the RCMP said in a statement Monday.

When officers arrived at the ferry, the unwelcome traveller refused to cooperate with police and fled on foot, leaving his wig and mask behind on a trail, police said.

The RCMP say the man is well known to police and the investigation is ongoing.