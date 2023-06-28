Mounties investigating after 10 puppies stolen from Nanaimo backyard

Five of the puppies have since been recovered and returned to their owner, the Nanaimo RCMP said in a statement Wednesday. Five of the puppies have since been recovered and returned to their owner, the Nanaimo RCMP said in a statement Wednesday.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario