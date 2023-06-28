Mounties investigating after 10 puppies stolen from Nanaimo backyard

Mounties are investigating after 10 puppies were stolen from a home in Nanaimo.

The theft of the eight-week-old German shepherd puppies occurred just before 3 a.m. Monday, when a group of people entered a backyard kennel at the home in the 300-block of Black Diamond Drive.

Five of the puppies have since been recovered and returned to their owner, the Nanaimo RCMP said in a statement Wednesday.

The dogs' owner told police that her teenage daughter was awakened by a noise coming from their backyard.

When the daughter went out onto the deck to see where the noise was coming from, she was "shocked to find several unknown people" running away with the puppies, the statement said.

The teen shouted at the thieves, who were wearing toques and hoodies as they ran to a waiting dark-coloured SUV that drove off towards Jingle Pot Road, police said.

"The owner has reached out to various animal care groups and the community at large, and all have been very helpful in assisting the police with their investigation," said Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O’Brien.

Nanaimo Animal Control confirmed to CTV News on Monday that it is investigating the case and is trying to locate the dogs.

A spokesperson for the group Find Lost and Escaped Dogs Vancouver Island (FLED) says the group was contacted Monday morning and has been using its large social-media following in an effort to find the stolen animals.

Anyone has information on the whereabouts of the puppies is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.