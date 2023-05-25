Mounties investigate death of 15-year-old girl in Duncan

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating the death of 15-year-old girl in Duncan.

Police say the girl was found in a "semi-conscious state under suspicious circumstances" in the south end of the city on May 15.

Mounties were contacted by the BC Ambulance Service after the youth was found in the 5300-block of the Trans Canada Highway.

"Unfortunately, the youth eventually passed away," said RCMP in a release Thursday.

Police say the investigation into the girl's death has been an "extreme priority" for the detachment.

"Due the nature of how she was found, a fulsome investigation was initiated to determine the circumstances that led to the girl’s death, including a thorough scene assessment by the RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroners Service, toxicology analysis and other medical examinations," Mounties said.

Police say they will not be releasing any more information on the youth because the girl's identity is still protected under the privacy act.

Mounties are also encouraging community members to be cautious about rumours and online speculation surrounding the girl's death.

"We are grateful to those who have come forward to provide information to advance this investigation thus far," said Insp. Chris Bear, Officer in Charge of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

"We also understand that this is a very emotional and difficult time for those affected by this tragedy," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.