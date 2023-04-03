Mounties face IIO investigation after man in custody suffers 'serious harm' in North Cowichan

British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a man suffered "serious harm" while in the custody of Mounties in North Cowichan.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says the man was injured after he was arrested on West Shawnigan Lake Road on the evening of Nov. 20, 2021.

The man was transported to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment, where there was "an interaction between the man and police while the man was being lodged in cells, and that the man sustained injuries during this interaction," the IIO said in a release Monday.

The man was taken to a local hospital and then released from police custody, the IIO says.

The man lodged a complaint to the RCMP on Nov. 16, 2022, nearly one year after his arrest.

The RCMP notified the IIO of the complaint on Jan. 5 of this year, and the IIO says its initial investigative steps confirmed the man sustained "serious harm," as defined under the B.C. Police Act.

The act says "serious harm" is an "injury that may result in death, may cause serious disfigurement or may cause substantial loss or impairment of mobility of the body as a whole or of the function of any limb or organ."

The police watchdog says it is investigating the incident to determine the details of the man's interaction with police and whether any officer may have committed a criminal offence.

The office investigates all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death in B.C., whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.