Police have arrested a woman after a suspicious fire destroyed a home in Campbell River and damaged two others.

Crews were called to a home on Henderson Road in the Wei Wai Kum Reserve at approximately 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting out of all sides of the home and multiple propane tanks were fuelling the fire.

“This was not a random event," said Campbell River RCMP Sgt. Troy Beauregard on Wednesday. “We did arrest a person at the scene shortly after the fire.”

No one was injured and no one was home at the time of the blaze.

Fire officials deemed the blaze suspicious in the immediate aftermath Tuesday.

Later Wednesday, police confirmed they arested a woman in relation to the arson. Her identity has not been released.

“We are still looking to speak to anyone who might have information,” Beauregard said.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call RCMP at 250-286-6221.