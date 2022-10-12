Mounties arrest 2 suspects, seize crossbows in drug-trafficking investigation in Sooke, B.C.

Mounties have arrested a 42-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman wanted in connection with a drug-trafficking investigation at a residence in Sooke, B.C.

The West Shore RCMP said Wednesday the pair were arrested when police executed a search warrant on a home in early September.

The investigation spanned several months and involved the Sooke RCMP, as well as the uniformed gang enforcement unit and police dogs, the RCMP said.

"The West Shore RCMP conducted covert surveillance and determined that two suspects living in Sooke were trafficking drugs across the West Shore," police said in a statement Wednesday.

During the search, officers seized approximately 33 grams of crack cocaine, 28 grams of powder cocaine, 18 grams of methamphetamine and 180 grams of cannabis, police said.

Investigators also seized various weapons from the home, including three Tasers, a pair of prohibited switchblades, a prohibited butterfly knife, two crossbows and two replica guns, police said.

Investigators are recommending charges, including four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, six counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.