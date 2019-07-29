Cumberland's fire chief says mountain bike calls are on the rise this year and Monday afternoon was just the latest example.

Crews were called to the Cumberland trail system to assist BC Ambulance crews in locating and extracting a 50-year-old woman who had fallen from her mountain bike and sustained injuries.

"A woman fell off her bike and it looks like she damaged her hip, possibly broken, she was in quite a bit of pain," said Cumberland Fire Chief Mike Williamson.

The incident took place along the Thursday's Child trail which Williamson said is not one they are normally called to.

"We had to use our bike wheel underneath our basket stretcher and wheeled her along the trail to the ambulance. We had her out before the ambulance crew got there" he said.

Volunteer firefighters are no strangers to the trails this year either, having been called out multiple times.

"This year we have had a lot but there's a lot of people coming to Cumberland riding bikes – sometimes like 100 people up on the trails on a Wednesday night," Williamson said. "The call volume has gone up on bicycle rescues."