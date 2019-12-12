VICTORIA -- Alpine enthusiasts on Vancouver Island might soon be able to hit the slopes locally as Mount Washington welcomed a much-needed dump of snow on Thursday.

The resort estimates it has received about 30 cm of snow Thursday after the mountain announced last week it was pushing back its planned Dec. 6 opening due to lack of snowfall.

Resort spokesperson Kayla Stockton tells CTV News Vancouver Island that snowmaking equipment is in place as of Thursday, and crews are now testing the equipment in advance of planned snowmaking operations this weekend.

"We were definitely waiting for this dump," Stockton said. "It's a great start to get us ready for the season ahead. It will just take another storm or two like this one to get us open."

Snowmaking operations this season will focus on two area of the mountain, known as Whiskey Jack and Coaster, with the latter area now being prepared for a limited opening when possible, Stockton said.

Updates on mountain conditions will be posted to the resort website as they become available.

The resort also has a live alpine webcam that can be viewed here.