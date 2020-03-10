MOUNT WASHINGTON, B.C. -- While investigators look into the cause of a fire that destroyed a chalet at Mount Washington Alpine Resort Saturday evening, members of the public are praising the efforts of firefighters.

James Bast is the manager of fire services for the Comox Valley Regional District and says emails have been coming in to his department including one saying they didn't expect that efficient of a response.

"At an operational level, the fire department's pre-planning, the fire department's specific Mount Washington training all kicked in and contributed to a very successful response" Bast said.

The chalet's owner Everest Lapp is also praising the firefighters that fought to save her 40-year-old building.

"I'm so grateful that nobody got hurt, first of all. Second, I was worried about the trees and they did an amazing job. Those trees are so old and incredible and it's a big part of that strata," Lapp said.

Lapp is the third person to own the building that was originally built by a pub operator from Campbell River. She has owned the building for 20 years.

"There's some family heirlooms in the house like photographs of my grandmother that are old of her," Lapp said. "We had so many memories that I was most concerned about."

Four members of Oyster River Fire Rescue were on the mountain when the blaze was first reported. Bast says they were able to begin pouring water on the burning structure within 10 minutes thanks to an agreement that hadn't previously been in place.

The regional district oversaw a referendum in 2016 asking the Mount Washington community if they wanted to increase their taxes slightly in order to have limited firefighting services.

The referendum was held again after previously failing, following the destruction of three chalets in February 2015.

"That was the heart-breaking moment for a lot of people on Mount Washington, when they just stood and there was nothing that could be done," Bast said. "They just watched one chalet ignite another one, then ignited a third and that was a very difficult time."

Oyster River Fire Chief Bruce Green is welcoming anyone who lives at or frequents the resort to join them as a volunteer.

"As a volunteer, we're going to train you up to the same level as a career firefighter. All we need from the volunteers is their time and ability to show up and take the training," Green said.