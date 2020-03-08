VANCOUVER -- Fire crews on Vancouver Island worked to put out a roaring blaze at Mount Washington Alpine Resort Saturday night.

Video from Oyster River Fire Rescue shows a chalet in the mountain's Alpine Village fully engulfed in flames.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m., and four firefighters who live on the mountain responded within 10 minutes, according to Oyster River fire chief Bruce Green.

An additional 15 to 20 members of the fire department responded shortly thereafter, and crews spend nearly three hours working to knock the blaze down.

A total of eight people had been inside the chalet - number 21, located at 909 Jutland Terr. - when the fire broke out. Green said they all made it out of the building safely before firefighters arrived.

Charlind Dary told CTV News Vancouver Island she used to stay in the chalet as a child. She was visiting Mount Washington on Saturday and stopped by to visit the chalet. She said the people there were very accommodating and let her take a look around.

Later in the evening, as she was returning from the pub, she saw a "wall of orange" where the familiar building used to be.

"It's very uncanny, right?" Dary said. "Like, how coincidental is that? That's my childhood place. I was just in that place, and it was up in flames."

Firefighters were still working to put out hot spots at the site Sunday afternoon, Green said.

The chief added that the fire, which is the first one Oyster River Fire Rescue has responded to on the mountain since it became responsible for firefighting there back in 2018, could have been much worse.

"The building, from one side, looks really good, from another side looks really bad," Green said. "The biggest part is - especially up on Mount Washington, for the residents up there - the fire didn't spread to any other structures. It was just a single-building loss."