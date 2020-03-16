VICTORIA -- A motorcyclist is in hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries in Nanaimo.

Mounties say the motorcyclist collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Wentworth Avenue and Terminal Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The man was airlifted to hospital in Victoria, while the other driver sustained only minor injuries, according to police.

The crash forced the closure of northbound and southbound traffic along Terminal Avenue between Comox Avenue and Commercial Avenue.

Police say the closure will remain in place while investigators are on scene Monday evening.