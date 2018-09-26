

CTV Vancouver Island





A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Victoria Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 200-block of Gorge Road East between Jutland Road and Washington Avenue just after 4 a.m.

Police say early indications are that the collision involved the single motorcycle rider, but aren’t providing many other details.

Initial reports from police were that the motorcyclist succumbed to their injuries, but that was later corrected to say they remained in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A Times Colonist newspaper van could also be seen behind police barriers.

Officer are now investigating the cause of the collision.

Drivers who take Gorge Road East were asked to use an alternate route for hours before the road was finally reopened just before 11 a.m.