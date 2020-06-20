VICTORIA -- A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Friday.

Saanich police said the driver was travelling west on Burnside Road West and went off the road near Little Road just before 6:30 p.m.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved, according to police.

“The lone rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

Collision analysts responded to the on the scene to investigate what circumstances led the motorcyclist to veer off the road.

Burnside Road West was closed between Granville Avenue and Helmcken Road until 11 p.m. Friday night.