Motorcyclist killed in Mt. Washington crash
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, September 25, 2018 10:49AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 25, 2018 6:24PM PDT
A motorcyclist is dead after crashing on Mount Washington’s Strathcona Parkway.
Emergency crews were called around 3 p.m. Monday.
The BC Coroners Service was among those who responded to the crash scene.
There are very few details about what happened, but it appears the 29-year-old motorcyclist failed to make a curve, went off the road and down a steep embankment.
