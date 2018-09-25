

CTV Vancouver Island





A motorcyclist is dead after crashing on Mount Washington’s Strathcona Parkway.

Emergency crews were called around 3 p.m. Monday.

The BC Coroners Service was among those who responded to the crash scene.

There are very few details about what happened, but it appears the 29-year-old motorcyclist failed to make a curve, went off the road and down a steep embankment.