

CTV Vancouver Island





Colwood’s Ocean Boulevard was closed Thursday night after a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a car.

There was a large emergency response from West Shore RCMP, BC Ambulance crews and the View Royal and Colwood fire departments just after 7 p.m.

According to fire officials, two motorcycles were travelling together along the road at the Esquimalt Lagoon when one collided with a car.

The motorcyclist was killed in the crash. No one else was injured.

The road was closed for several hours as traffic analysts investigated.