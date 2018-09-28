Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car in Colwood
Colwood’s Ocean Boulevard was closed Thursday night after a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a car.
There was a large emergency response from West Shore RCMP, BC Ambulance crews and the View Royal and Colwood fire departments just after 7 p.m.
According to fire officials, two motorcycles were travelling together along the road at the Esquimalt Lagoon when one collided with a car.
The motorcyclist was killed in the crash. No one else was injured.
The road was closed for several hours as traffic analysts investigated.