Motorcyclist injured in crash with SUV near Courtenay
Police responded to a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV on Highway 19A at Stephenson Road. Oct. 4, 2018 (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, October 4, 2018 4:49PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 4, 2018 4:54PM PDT
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash north of Courtenay.
Police responded to a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV on Highway 19A at Stephenson Road just before noon Thursday.
Investigators determined the driver of the vehicle that was turning onto the highway failed to yield to an oncoming motorcycle.
The driver was issued a violation ticket at the scene.
The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries.
VIDEO: Only minor injuries reported in collision between motorcycle and vehicle delivering rural mail this afternoon north of Courtenay. @CourtenayFire, @comoxvalleyrcmp and @BCAmbulance in attendance. pic.twitter.com/WRa3JN8QnR— Gord Kurbis (@CTVNewsGord) October 4, 2018