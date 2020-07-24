VICTORIA -- Traffic is moving again on the Island Highway through Nanaimo following a late night crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle.

Nanaimo RCMP say it happened at 11 p.m. Thursday when a northbound motorcycle rear-ended a northbound vehicle and then hit another motorcycle, also heading north.

The driver of the first motorcycle suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Traffic analysts remained at the scene near Turner Road through the night as they tried to determine what happened, but they say the busy route was reopened in time for the morning rush.

