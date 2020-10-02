VICTORIA -- A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a vehicle at a Nanaimo intersection Friday afternoon.

The collision occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Turner Road and Highway 19A.

Nanaimo RCMP say that it appears the motorcyclist was travelling northbound on Highway 19A when “he failed to stop for a red light” and collided with a vehicle turning southbound onto Highway 19A from Turner Road.

Mounties say the investigation is still in its preliminary stages and that the information was provided by several witnesses in the area.

After the crash, the motorcyclist was rushed to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital by paramedics, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no other injuries occurred during the crash.

Commuters are now asked to avoid the area as the intersection will be closed for at least four hours.

Detours have been set up in the area. Vehicles travelling north of Turner Road or heading south on Highway 19A through the intersection are being diverted on to Metral Road from Enterprise Road.

Any vehicles travelling northbound on Highway 19A or southbound on Turner Road at the intersection are being diverted onto Uplands Drive from Oliver Road.

Anyone with information on the crash, or who may have dashcam footage of the area, is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.