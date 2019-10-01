

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





A motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Saanich Monday night.

Police had closed a section of Prospect Lake Road between Munn Road and Woodsend Drive around 5 p.m.

The male motorcycle had collided with a pickup truck in the 4000-block of Prospect Lake Road. The driver of the truck was not seriously injured, according to police.

Neighbours on Prospect Lake Road say they have been complaining about speeding along the rural route.

Saanich police say victims' services personnel are supporting the dead man's family.

“This is a terrible crash that has taken a life," said Det.-Sgt. Damian Kowalewich.

"Our sincerest condolences are extended to the family and all those involved."

Saanich police and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the crash.