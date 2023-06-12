Motorcyclist dead after crash in Nanaimo

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a pickup truck in Nanaimo early Monday morning.

Mounties say the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of Island Highway and Oliver Road.

The section of highway remained closed Monday morning with a detour in place around the intersection. (CTV News)

The motorcycle was travelling northbound on Island Highway when a southbound pickup truck attempted to make a left turn onto Oliver Road and struck the motorcycle, police said.

Paramedics treated the motorcyclist at the scene and transported him to hospital, where he died.

The section of highway remained closed Monday morning with a detour in place around the intersection.