

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





A 19-year-old motorcyclist who was killed Monday after he was struck by a car driven by a 16-year-old Saanich high school student was a student at the same high school up until last year.

Reynolds Secondary School principal Tom Aerts confirmed Wednesday night that Danny Schupbach graduated from Reynolds in 2018 and died in the crash near the school Monday.

Police are investigating the car's teenage driver for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

"This news has certainly added more complexity to this tragedy," Aerts said in a letter to parents.

"We continue to receive support from the school district’s Critical Incident Response Team to help our staff and students as they struggle to process this difficult news."

Aerts said all Reynolds students would be notified of the victim's identity while in class Thursday morning.

Schupbach was struck and killed around noon Monday while riding a motorcycle near the intersection of Union Road and Cumberland Road.

Saanich police continue to investigate.

A statement on the McCall Gardens funeral home website reads:

"With the greatest dismay we announce the death of our beloved son and brother, Danny Jack Schupbach, age 19. May he be dancing in the moonlight on his journey with his fellow starship troopers."

Family and friends are invited to a farewell gathering at the McCall Gardens Sequoia Centre at 4665 Falaise Dr. on Monday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m.