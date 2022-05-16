Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash in Courtenay, B.C.

A motorcycle rider has been transported to hospital in critical condition following an overnight crash in Courtenay, B.C.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Monday when a motorcycle and car collided at the intersection of Ryan Road and Highway 19A.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on May 16, 2022. (CTV News)

According to an RCMP member, the motorcycle was heading west down Ryan Road and reached the highway when it came in contact with a driver heading north.

The impact spun the car and pushed the motorcycle a short distance away.

A traffic analyst at the scene asked that any motorists who may have been along Ryan Road and witnessed the white motorcycle, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact the Courtenay RCMP detachment.