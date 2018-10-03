

CTV Vancouver Island





There is a movement on the Malahat to give a stretch of the notorious highway a new name.

Jean McMillan is petitioning the provincial government to name a small section of highway after late Malahat Fire Chief Rob Patterson.

Patterson was a tireless voice for safety improvements on the highway after witnessing dozens of deadly collisions. He passed away last year after an ATV accident.

In a few days a $34-million highway improvement between Aspen Road and Shawnigan Lake Road will be complete.

McMillan now wants that stretch dubbed the Patterson Pass.

“He advocated tirelessly, he was a loud voice for our community up here and for everybody that travelled this highway and his efforts have come to fruition,” said McMillan.

Patterson’s family has given the idea its blessing. His wife and son are still both involved with the volunteer fire department.

McMillan says she never met Rob, but is petitioning the province for the name change because of the impact he’s left on the roadway.