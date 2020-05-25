VICTORIA -- A two-vehicle collision in Nanaimo left several people with injuries Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Jingle Pot Road and Kilpatrick Road at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to Nanaimo RCMP.

Police say that fire crews and RCMP officers attended to the crash.

Investigators believe that the 19-year-old driver of a GMC Jimmy was driving southbound on Jingle Pot Road when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed the centre line, colliding with a northbound pickup truck.

The GMC then landed in a ditch, where it came to rest. The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to a Nanaimo hospital for treatment. A passenger in the vehicle, a 19-year-old woman, had to be extracted from the SUV and was airlifted to hospital in Victoria for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The woman’s three-week-old infant son was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but was uninjured, say police. The baby was taken to a Nanaimo hospital as a precaution.

Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup truck, a 33-year-old man, was uninjured in the collision. However, his vehicle sustained “significant damage” in the crash.

Both vehicles have since been towed from the scene to undergo mechanical inspections.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.