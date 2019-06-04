

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties are searching for a man accused in two cases of unwanted sexual touching on a Nanaimo street last Monday.

The women each reported they were walking along Bowen Road on May 27 at around 11:30 a.m. when a man approached them.

Investigators say in the first case, a 21-year-old woman was crossing at Dufferin Crescent when the man grabbed her buttocks and ran northbound on Bowen Road.

Ten minutes later, a 32-year-old mother pushing her infant in a stroller passed a Husky station near Meredith Road at Bowen Road.

The man walked by and grabbed her buttocks then once again ran northbound on Bowen Road, according to RCMP. Neither woman was injured.

The man was described as possibly Indigenous or Spanish, about 5'6" with a slim build, short hair and brown eyes.

The women said he was wearing brown or tan khaki pants, a light-coloured or white T-shirt and was carrying a black backpack with a diamond on it.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call police at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.