Mother and baby unharmed after man throws coffee on them: VicPD

Victoria police are searching for a man who allegedly threw a cup of coffee at a mother who was pushing her baby in a stroller on Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to the incident around 8:40 a.m. in the 900-block of Yates Street near downtown Victoria.

Officers were told that the victim was walking towards a business when she was suddenly stopped by a man who, unprompted, threw the coffee on her and her baby.

"The man then yelled an obscenity at the mother about her child and left the area on foot," said VicPD in a release Wednesday.

Police say the man was last seen walking towards the intersection of Quadra Street and Yates Street.

"Thankfully, the coffee was not hot enough to cause physical injury," police said.

Victoria police are now looking for the suspect, who is described as a white man in his 30s who stands 5'6" with a medium build. He was wearing baggy black pants and a black-and-grey jacket at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man, or who may have surveillance video of the area, is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.