Christina Stevens

Weekend Anchor & Online Reporter

As a stereotypical “west-coaster” who spends as much time as possible outdoors, it was a sure bet Christina would find her way back to the ocean and mountains. She spent most of her “growing up” years in Vancouver, but after busy Toronto, laid back Victoria was calling.

Christina began her broadcast career in radio news, then moved on to television when she joined Vancouver’s CKVU13, which soon became Citytv. There she was the weekend anchor and true to Citytv style learned the value of a solid live hit. Christina went east next, to Global Toronto. There she had various stints in the anchor chair and a taste of investigative reporting. She went to Afghanistan on assignment for Global National and eventually moved to that show full time. She counts covering the Vancouver 2010 Olympics and William & Kate’s Royal Wedding in London as among her best career experiences. Christina also traveled to Sierra Leone to help local journalists develop human rights stories. She realized those meaningful stories were her true calling and returned to the Toronto show as a senior investigative reporter. Most of her stories revolved around human rights, accessibility, government failure, health and animal welfare. Christina could often be seen chasing ministers (literally) down the hall at the Ontario Provincial Legislature.

It was time to get away from the concrete and traffic so Christina and her husband packed up their horse and two dogs and headed to Vancouver Island. However, Christina couldn’t give up news entirely, so you can see her on the CTV Vancouver Island weekend anchor desk. She will also be contributing to CTV Vancouver Island’s website with stories you won’t see anywhere else.