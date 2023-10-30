Win with Victoria Symphony
Victoria Symphony presents Jurassic Park and we want to send you to the show!
Enter below for the chance to win tickets PLUS an overnight stay at the Chateau Victoria and $50 to use at Vista 18 Restaurant & Bar.
Good luck!
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israeli ministry 'concept paper' proposes transferring Gaza civilians to Egypt's Sinai, with Canada as a possible final destination
An Israeli government ministry has drafted a wartime proposal to transfer the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million people to Egypt's Sinai peninsula, drawing condemnation from the Palestinians and worsening tensions with Cairo.
Conservatives go hard in the House on minister's 'elect more Liberals' carbon pricing comment
The federal government's handling of carve-outs to its carbon pricing plan dominated question period on Monday, seeing the Conservatives go hard at the Liberals over Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings' weekend comment about Western and Prairie provinces electing 'more Liberals' to have their voices heard.
Jamaican migrant workers say they are treated like 'animals' in open letter under Canadian government review
The Jamaican government visited a number of Ontario farms last week after migrant workers claimed they were required to work “like animals” in an open letter currently under review by the Canadian government.
Growing number of Canadians believe immigration levels too high: survey
According to the latest Focus Canada public research survey conducted by the Environics Institute, a growing proportion of Canadians is sharing the belief that the current rate of immigration to Canada is too high, citing concerns about how newcomers might impact the availability of affordable housing.
Israel deepens military assault in the northern Gaza Strip
Israel expanded its military assault deeper into the northern Gaza Strip as the UN and medical staff expressed fears over airstrikes hitting closer to hospitals, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.
Indigenous group wants Buffy Sainte-Marie to lose 2018 Juno over ancestry doubts
A group of Indigenous women is calling for Buffy Sainte-Marie to lose her Juno Award for Indigenous album of the year, after a CBC story raised doubts about the singer's ancestry.
Ontario is lowering minimum age for self-referred breast cancer screenings. How do other provinces compare?
Ontario will be lowering the age for self-referral for breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40 years, making it the latest province to make the change—and spurring questions for whether more provinces will follow suit
'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona
Ryan Smolkin, the zany, Smiths Falls, Ont.-bred entrepreneur best known for his restaurants serving poutine smothered in an endless array of toppings, has died.
Fixing the housing crisis requires more buy-in from private sector, CMHC head tells MPs
Achieving housing affordability is an 'all-hands-on-deck' effort that will require more buy-in from the private sector, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mom fears for children's safety after family court ruling
A Vancouver mother fears she may never see her kids again after a judge ordered them turned over to their stepmother, despite the fact their father is wanted on serious drug and weapons charges.
-
B.C. premier reacts to calls to lift carbon tax for home heating
The carbon tax dominated question period at the B.C. legislature Monday, with the Official Opposition, BC United, calling for the NDP to follow Ottawa’s lead and give homeowners a break on heating their homes this winter.
-
Jewish federation urges Vancouver college to fire instructor who praised Hamas attacks
In her remarks on the Vancouver Art Gallery steps, Dr. Natalie Knight called the October 7 attacks by Hamas that left 1,400 Israelis dead and hundreds more kidnapped, “the amazing, brilliant offensive waged on October 7.”
Edmonton
-
Alberta legislature resumes with promise of referendum on new taxes
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
-
Man found dead in burning truck identified, new surveillance video released
The man who was found dead in a burning truck in northeast Edmonton in August has been identified.
-
'Pandemic pet phenomenon' one explanation for surge in Edmonton dog attacks
The rise in pets purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic correlates with a dramatic annual increase in the number of dog attacks in the city, say local pet experts.
Toronto
-
'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona
Ryan Smolkin, the zany, Smiths Falls, Ont.-bred entrepreneur best known for his restaurants serving poutine smothered in an endless array of toppings, has died.
-
Jamaican migrant workers say they are treated like 'animals' in open letter under Canadian government review
The Jamaican government visited a number of Ontario farms last week after migrant workers claimed they were required to work “like animals” in an open letter currently under review by the Canadian government.
-
Downtown Toronto parking lot sees 20 vehicles broken into in a week, residents say
Residents at three downtown Toronto apartment buildings are posting signs in their underground parking lot – stating that their vehicles are empty – after they say 20 cars were broken into within the span of a week.
Calgary
-
Man dead following crash on Highway 9 east of Calgary: RCMP
A man died following a crash on Highway 9 east of Calgary on Monday evening.
-
Alberta legislature resumes with promise of referendum on new taxes
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
-
'I could not do this without her': Alberta twins fighting stage 4 breast cancer together
Identical twins often have a lot in common, but a pair of Alberta sisters never could have imagined they'd share a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.
Montreal
-
Entire REM line shut down during rush hour due to computer problem
Montreal's new light-rail network experienced 'technical problems' during the afternoon rush hour on Monday, as some passengers reported on social media that they were stuck on the train for close to an hour.
-
Students protest Quebec's tuition hikes in downtown Montreal
Hundreds of university students are forgoing their classes and gather in downtown Montreal Monday afternoon to protest Quebec's tuition hike for out-of-province undergraduates.
-
STM chairperson says public transit will head into 'downward spiral' if Quebec doesn't fund deficits
Public transit will be dragged into a "downward spiral" that will be the exact opposite of what the Legault government says it wants to achieve if it maintains its decision not to fund the shortfall in transit company revenues.
Atlantic
-
N.S. police arrest man allegedly involved in hit and run, cancel emergency alert
Nova Scotia RCMP is searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a hit and run on Monday.
-
Special weather statement issued across the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Maritimes.
-
Four train cars derail in southeastern New Brunswick
Penobsquis Fire Department and CN Rail crews responded to a train derailment Monday afternoon when four cars came off the tracks in southeastern New Brunswick, according to workers on site.
Winnipeg
-
Icy road conditions leading to highway closures in Manitoba
The winter weather is leading to closures on highways throughout the province Monday evening.
-
Man living in tent for three months struggles to find space in shelters
Space at homeless shelters in Winnipeg is quickly vanishing as the winter-like weather has caused a spike in demand.
-
Manitoba man sentenced in 'puzzling and disturbing' murder of woman
A Manitoba man convicted in a 'puzzling and disturbing' murder of a 20-year-old woman who had been out with friends the night she was fatally shot has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.
Kitchener
-
OPP investigating suspicious fire in Hagersville
Haldimand Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a suspicious fire in Hagersville.
-
Police make two arrests after responding to reports of a firearm in Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police have charged a Waterloo male and a Brampton male after receiving multiple reports of a male with a firearm in Waterloo.
-
City council gives the green light to build a 32-storey high-rise in Kitchener
Kitchener city council gave the green light to a developer to build an even higher high-rise during Monday night’s council meeting.
Regina
-
Sask. premier will remove carbon pricing on natural gas heating if feds don't expand current exemption
Premier Scott Moe took to X Monday, announcing that the province intends to end carbon pricing on natural gas heating – after the federal government said it will pause carbon pricing on heating oil for the next three years.
-
Sask. to help cover cost of adding rental suites to homes
Saskatchewan residents adding a rental suite to their home could receive up to $35,000 from the province in a program the government says will help homeowners with rising costs while also increasing the availability of rental units.
-
Firearms incident in downtown Moose Jaw sees 18-year-old arrested
An 18-year-old man is in custody following an incident in Moose Jaw’s downtown core that saw a victim be taken to hospital.
Barrie
-
New school opening in Barrie for children with autism the first-of-its-kind in Northern Ontario
A private school specializing in supporting children on the autism spectrum is expanding operations with a new facility in central Barrie, and becoming the only school of its kind in northern Ontario.
-
Crown presents text messages sent by woman accused in 2018 deadly hit-and-run
The Crown wrapped its case on Monday by presenting a series of calls and text messages made by the woman accused of a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Dominik Adamek over five years ago.
-
Driver allegedly over 3x legal alcohol limit stopped for going 40km/h on Hwy 400
Police arrested a driver travelling very slowly along Highway 400 on Sunday morning south of Barrie.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's suburban office space outpaces downtown core
The City of Saskatoon is looking at ways to get more businesses downtown in an effort to make the area the hub of the city.
-
Saskatoon man raising money to buy bus and turn it into a warm-up space
A Saskatoon man is raising money to buy a school bus, where people can warm up on winter nights.
-
Woman charged in Saskatoon mother's 2021 homicide
Saskatoon police have arrested and charged a woman in connection with a 2021 homicide.
Northern Ontario
-
Northwestern Ont. First Nation 'alerted' to 22 areas of potential historic remains
A First Nation in northwestern Ontario says it has found 22 areas where human remains may be buried at the site of a former residential school.
-
Northern Ont.’s popular Thornloe Cheese closing effectively immediately
The owners of Thornloe Cheese, based in Temiskaming Valley, have permanently closed both its manufacturing and retail store.
-
No jail time for driver who killed international student in Sudbury, Ont.
The 29-year-old Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., man who pleaded guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident that killed a woman in Sudbury last year will not spend time in jail.