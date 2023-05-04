Win with Tofino Wine & Dine
'Persona non grata:' Canada expelling Chinese diplomat after threats to Conservative MP
The Liberal government is expelling Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, whom Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
Air quality advisories in western Canada due to fires, as East Coast braces for May snowstorm
Canadians countrywide are experiencing drastically different weather this week, as some cope with wildfires while others contend with flooding and a snowstorm.
Meta has team working to block news on Facebook, Instagram from Canadian users
Tech giant Meta has learned from the mistakes it made blocking online news from Facebook in Australia, when it accidentally limited access to emergency services pages, a company representative said Monday.
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
Social media sites report 9 per cent spike in child abuse material, mostly from Facebook
Major social media sites and digital platforms reported a nine per cent increase in suspected child sexual abuse material in 2022, with 85.5 per cent of all 31.8 million reports coming Meta platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
'Nuclear option': Conservatives decry Liberal move to limit debate on gun bill
The federal government is trying to limit how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate the Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21. It's a move the Conservatives called a 'nuclear option,' but one the Liberals and New Democrats say is needed to fend off Official Opposition obstruction.
Prince Louis' first official royal engagement with siblings George, Charlotte
Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has undertaken his first royal engagement at the age of five.
DNA evidence leads to suspect in 48-year-old Sharron Prior murder cold case
Using DNA testing, Longueuil police (SPAL) believe they have a suspect in the decades-old murder cold case of Sharron Prior, who was killed in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood in 1975. The late Franklin Maywood Romine of Putnam County, West Virginia, was 28 at the time of Prior's death on March 29, 1975 and has been identified as the prime suspect in the killing.
Army booted Texas mall gunman over mental health: AP source
The man accused of killing eight people and wounding several others in a mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall over the weekend apparently had been working as a security guard and was discharged from the U.S. Army in 2008 because of mental health issues, according to neighbours and an Army official.
Vancouver
'Dire and near catastrophic': Doctor urges patients to avoid Langley Memorial Hospital
The Lower Mainland’s medical community is stunned after receiving an urgent memo from a highly-respected doctor about Langley Memorial Hospital’s emergency department – saying it is near collapse and patients should be discouraged from going there.
Police seek help finding 'vulnerable' teen missing from New Westminster
Police in New Westminster are appealing for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who they describe as "vulnerable."
'Unacceptable': B.C. housing provider will have funding frozen, buildings inspected after review
A B.C. housing provider that has seen its share of government funding skyrocket in recent years won't be granted any more public dollars and both its books and buildings will be inspected by the province, officials announced Monday.
Edmonton
Alberta wildfire evacuees to get financial payment, military to help
Premier Danielle Smith announced one-time emergency payments to people who have to leave their home for more than seven days.
'The system once again failed': EPS chief details criminal history of man accused of killing mother, child
The Edmonton Police Service provided more information on Monday about the fatal stabbings of a mother and her child last week.
Evacuation orders lifted for Edson and Parkland County but not Wildwood and Evansburg
An evacuation order for parts of Yellowhead County - including Edson - has been lifted. Residents in Parkland County will also be able to return home on Monday afternoon.
Toronto
Canada's Wonderland kicks off 2023 season with several arrests
Canada’s Wonderland kicked off its 2023 season with a series of arrests over the course of opening weekend, park officials say.
Toronto teen says she's 'in shock' after getting $4.1 million in scholarship offers
At just 17 years old, Jane Forrest says she's always known that art was her calling.
Love eating alone? A solo dining restaurant just opened in Toronto
A new restaurant in Toronto just opened for solitary dining.
Calgary
Alberta premier apologizes for comments linking COVID vaccinated to Nazi followers
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith apologized Monday after a 2021 video surfaced of her saying she wouldn't wear a Remembrance Day poppy while comparing those who got the COVID-19 vaccine to followers of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.
Crash closes Macleod Trail during Monday evening commute
Paramedics took one person to hospital on Monday after a crash on Calgary's Macleod Trail.
Calgary opens centre at Stampede Park for Alberta wildfire evacuees
The City of Calgary is helping the relief effort for those affected by the wildfires in central and northern Alberta, including sending personnel to help battle fires and opening a reception centre for fleeing residents.
Montreal
City of Montreal denies funds to Caribbean festival and parade
A long-standing parade that celebrates Caribbean culture will not be getting support from the City of Montreal this year. The city will not be giving any funding from a committee overseeing festivals and cultural events to Carifiesta, an annual Caribbean carnival in Montreal first established in 1974.
Montreal's The Main Deli has closed down for good
The Main Deli, a Montreal staple on Saint-Laurent Boulevard that has served customers for nearly five decades, is permanently closed.
Atlantic
CUPE says Halifax-area education workers are ready to strike
CUPE Local 5047 President Chris Melanson said over the weekend that his members rejected a tentative agreement offered by government. He represents roughly 1,850 union members who do work to support more than 5,000 students.
For Acadian singer, deaths of New Brunswick fishermen evoke past tragedies
The deaths of two New Brunswick fishermen on the first day of the lobster season are evoking powerful memories of past tragedies on the water for a singer who lives on the Acadian peninsula.
Crews battle wildfire in rural Nova Scotia
Fire crews and other first responders are responding to a wildfire near Highway 340 in Hassett, N.S.
Winnipeg
Family's car set on fire while they were sleeping, Manitoba RCMP says
A rural Manitoba family was woken up in the middle of the night to find their car was completely engulfed in flames in what RCMP believe is a random case of arson.
Transit hiring woes may impact return to full service
Hiring woes at Winnipeg Transit could keep the system from bouncing back to full pre-pandemic service by the fall.
Polo Park Mall machete attack started over pair of shoes, police say
A visit to Polo Park Mall ended with two 14-year-old boys being rushed to hospital after they were attacked with a machete over a pair of shoes.
Kitchener
Historic Cambridge building demolished after fire
A Cambridge landmark was reduced to rubble Monday as wrecking crews knocked down a 19th century building destroyed by fire on Saturday night.
Region and striking GRT workers reach tentative agreement
The Region and Waterloo and the union that represents Grand River Transit workers have reached a tentative agreement that, if ratified, could end the bus strike on Thursday – 11 days after workers walked off the job.
OPP say bicyclist reported on Highway 401 before fatal crash
Police are investigating a motorcycle crash on Highway 401 in Cambridge that killed a 55-year-old man from Barrie.
Regina
Teen stopped for speeding turned out to be human trafficking victim, Sask. RCMP say
A teen girl pulled over for speeding near Swift Current, Sask. turned out to be a victim of human trafficking, according to police.
Regina police ask for help in finding suspect in 2022 murder
Regina police are asking for the public's help searching for 32-year-old Forrestre Jade Windigo, who is wanted for second-degree murder in relation to the 2022 death of Bryant Thayne Starr.
City councillors lawsuit violated Regina's code of ethics bylaw, integrity commissioner says
Regina’s Integrity Commissioner said that Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Coun. Andrew Stevens violated the city’s code of ethics bylaw during their lawsuit against city manager Niki Anderson.
Barrie
Girl, 16, killed in head-on crash in Alliston, 2 others hospitalized
A young teen from Innisfil has died following a head-on collision that sent two others to the hospital Sunday evening.
More than 30 charges laid at unsanctioned truck rally in Barrie
The smell of burning rubber and the sound of revving engines took over a parking lot in Barrie over the weekend as hundreds attended an unsanctioned truck rally, resulting in multiple charges.
Suspect in possible child luring attempt linked to several suspicious incidents: OPP
Police in Dufferin County are investigating a possible attempted luring on Friday and say they suspect the same man of being involved in several suspicious incidents involving young girls.
Saskatoon
Unidentified human remains found near northwest Sask. home, RCMP say
Human remains were discovered near a home in northwest Saskatchewan, according to RCMP.
Sask. couple's mounting expenses after life-saving heart surgery was cancelled
A Warman man battling a life-threatening heart condition is trying to come to terms with a cancelled surgery and mounting expenses due to travel and time taken off work.
Saskatoon police say masked teen was arrested after knife-point break-in
A masked 14-year-old boy was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly breaking into a home armed with a knife.
Northern Ontario
Suspect admits he murdered Sudbury man whose body was found near Wawa
A southern Ontario man facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2019 death of a Sudbury man has pleaded guilty.
Road maintenance truck rear ended on MR35 near Azilda in Greater Sudbury
A pothole crew is shaken after a crash on Municipal Road 35 southeast of the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda on Monday morning.
Court restores $110M lawsuit by Timmins man who sued over support for his daughter
Ontario's top court has restored class action status to a lawsuit that alleges the province has placed people with developmental disabilities on unreasonable wait lists for government supports after they turn 18.