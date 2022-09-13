Win with CFB Esquimalt

Join CFB Esquimalt for the Defence on the Dock this Saturday in the Inner Harbour.

Defence on the Dock is a showcase of CFB Esquimalt and an opportunity for the city of Victoria to get a close-up view of the military and includes ship tours, boat rides, displays, activities, and more.

Enter below for the chance to win a special experience fpr 4 whle your'e there including a speical tour and access to some of the machinery!