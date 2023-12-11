VANCOUVER ISLAND
Win Tickets to the Nutcracker

Nutcracker

Ballet Victoria presnts: The Gift of the Nutcracker, with the Victoria Symphony. 

A fun and festive performance for the whole family!

On December 28th - 30th. 

Tickets are on sale now or you can win your way in with CTV News Vancouver Island.

Enter below for he chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets!

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting

Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.

