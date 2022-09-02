Win tickets to Capital City Comic Con
Capital City Comic Con returns September 23rd to 25th at the Victoria Conference Centre & Crytal Garden.
Featuring special guests, a cosplay contest, drag shows, pannels and more!
CTV News Vancouver Island wants to send you to check it out like a VIP,
Enter below for your chance to win a pair of full weekend VIP passes to Capital City Comic Con.
Good Luck!!
sssss
& Crystal Garden
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
Health-care labour shortage a long time coming, requires shift to team-based care
Nearly two and a half years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing conundrum initially driven by high infection rates has evolved into an acute labour challenge.
Liz Truss set to become U.K. prime minister
Britain's Conservative Party has chosen Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the party's new leader, putting her in line to be confirmed as prime minister.
Tensions remain at war-threatened Ukrainian nuclear plant
Tension still gripped Europe's largest nuclear plant Monday, a day before UN inspectors were due to report on their efforts to avert a potential disaster at the Ukrainian site that has been engulfed by Russia's war on its neighbour.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Power lines supplying Jasper, Alta. being assessed after wildfire damage
The Municipality of Jasper in Alberta's Rocky Mountains temporarily lost power Sunday evening after a massive wildfire impacted transmission lines.
March honours 100-year anniversary of Chinese student school strike over segregation
The first day of school in Victoria one hundred years ago marked the start of a student strike over segregation that helped Chinese-Canadians solidify their place in a country that was not always welcoming, say historians and cultural experts.
Southwest China quake leaves 21 dead, triggers landslides
At least 21 people were reported killed in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, triggering landslides and shaking buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are already under a COVID-19 lockdown.
'Stoners' are just as motivated as non-users, study finds
Cannabis does not make you unmotivated, but could potentially lead you to enjoy yourself more, a new study has found.
Vancouver
-
YVR experiences busiest Labour Day weekend since start of pandemic
It was a busy day at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday, causing some frustration among travellers.
-
1 dead, 9 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
Authorities say one person has been killed and nine others are missing following a float plane crash in Puget Sound in Washington state.
-
Delta police considering expansion of body-cam pilot program
One Metro Vancouver police force is considering expanding its use of body-worn cameras for officers.
Edmonton
-
Power lines supplying Jasper, Alta. being assessed after wildfire damage
The Municipality of Jasper in Alberta's Rocky Mountains temporarily lost power Sunday evening after a massive wildfire impacted transmission lines.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
Man found unresponsive in northeast Edmonton pool
A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon after he had been located in a pool in northeast Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Man dead after hit-and-run at Yonge and College
A man believed to be in his 40s has died after being struck by a driver who fled the scene at a busy downtown intersection in the early hours Monday.
-
Toronto Air Show cancelled Sunday due to poor weather
The Toronto Air Show was cancelled on Sunday due to poor weather conditions.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
Calgary
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
2 homes destroyed, 2 damaged in Okotoks fire
Firefighters in Okotoks battled a fire for nearly three hours Sunday evening that impacted four homes.
-
Stampeders looking for redemption against Elks in Labour Day Classic
Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday's game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks.
Montreal
-
Quebec's party leaders spread out around the province on Labour Day
Quebec's main party leaders are spreading out around the province this Labour Day, after a Sunday spent campaigning in the Greater Montreal Area.
-
Quebec election 2022: Q&A with Coalition Avenir Quebec leader Francois Legault
Francois Legault, the premier and leader of the Coalition Avenir Quebec, isn't shy when it comes to sharing his political views.
-
A 52-year-old man died during a police intervention, Quebec watchdog investigating
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 52-year-old man in Rimouski during a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) intervention has been launched by Quebec's police watchdog (BEI).
Atlantic
-
Popular N.S. battle rapper identified as victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police has identified the victim as 36-year-old Patrick Wayne Stay and ruled his death a homicide.
-
Ferry rides between P.E.I and N.S. cancelled due to steering issues that halted ship
The ferry operator cancelled the five remaining trips for the day between the two provinces on the MV Confederation, as well as the ship's first scheduled trip Monday morning.
-
Some Maritimers want to avoid a carbon tax, others want rebate to help those on low-incomes
While the idea has caused controversy for some, others, like the Ecology Action Centre’s Thomas Arnason McNeil, believe Nova Scotia should implement a carbon tax and use the rebate to help those on low-incomes bridge the affordability gap.
Winnipeg
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
Late field goal lifts Blue Bombers to win over Roughriders at Labour Day Classic
A 55-yard field goal by Marc Liegghio lifted the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 20-18 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.
-
'It was not me': Winnipeg man says package picked up by thief
A Winnipeg man is voicing his concerns after a major purchase went missing.
Kitchener
-
'This is a concern': Most Waterloo Region children not fully vaccinated ahead of return to school
As young learners get ready to go back to school with most pandemic restrictions lifted, the majority of their classmates in Waterloo Region will not be fully vaccinated.
-
Tragic hockey player death, Trudeau in Kitchener, arson investigation: Top stories of the week
A tragic death of a hockey player in Ayr, the prime minister making an announcement in Kitchener, and a fire at a historic Cambridge building being investigated as arson round out the top stories of the week.
-
Two women officiate same OHL game for first time in league history
Hockey fans in Guelph saw history made at the Sleeman Centre on Saturday night.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
Bombers beat Riders in Labour Day Classic
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers got a timely interception from Nick Hallett in the final minutes of Sunday’s Labour Day Classic to beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 20-18.
-
CP rail locomotives involved in 'minor' derailment in Regina
Canadian Pacific Railway confirmed that two of its locomotives derailed entering its Regina Yard on Sunday.
Barrie
-
Motorcyclist pronounced deceased following crash in Oro-Medonte
A motorcycle rider was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Oro-Medonte Sunday.
-
Police investigating homicide in Bradford
Police in Bradford West Gwillimbury are investigating a murder that happened overnight.
-
Hundreds gather to mourn six crash victims with candlelight vigil
Family, friends and Barrie residents gathered together Saturday night to mourn the six lives lost in last weekend's fatal collision with a candlelight vigil.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
'Super shocked': Saskatoon firefighters take surprise gold at provincial competition
A team of Saskatoon firefighters won gold at the FireFit competition in Regina.
-
Bail granted for Saskatoon mother accused of faking death
Dawn Walker, the woman accused of abducting her son and faking her death and the death of her son, has been granted bail.
Northern Ontario
-
Early morning gunshots rock Sault neighborhood, police say
Officers are investigating gunshots in the 100 block of Albert Street Monday morning.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
'Bad beyond argument': B.C. court dismisses claim opposing federal, provincial COVID-19 measures
A B.C. judge has ruled that a lawsuit opposing federal and provincial COVID-19 restrictions cannot proceed in its current form, noting its claims of "global conspiracies" and "crimes against humanity" can't be adjudicated in civil court.