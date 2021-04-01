Its time to clean house!

CTV Vancouver Island wants to make your floors a little easier by giving you the chance to win one of 3 Dyson vacuums from All Victoria Vacuums!

Enter below for your chance to win a Dyson Slim Ball multi floor upright vacuum!

Good Luck!

No purchase necessary. All Victoria Vacuums contesting starts at 5:00 p.m. on April 5, 2021 and closes on April 17, 2021 at 12a.m. Complete contest rules and regulations available at www.ctvvancouverisland.com. Open to legal residents of British Columbia, Canada and be nineteen (19) years of age or older. Must correctly answer, unaided, a mathematical skill testing question to be declared a winner.